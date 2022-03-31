WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is preparing to hold its first in-person meal since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The mission already has 1,500 deliveries scheduled and expects to serve 500 meals in person.

It’ll also be offering a to-go option for the Easter dinner in two weeks.

Organizers say they are in need of some things to help make it a success including hams, crushed pineapple, corn, mostaccioli noodles, stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, and desserts.

Donations of Easter basket items to give to children in attendance are also welcome.

“We’re just excited that we can provide an Easter meal to people in need this Easter. We’re definitely in need of volunteers,” said Dominic Mararri, public relations director.

The mission typically needs 300 hams for its Easter meal. Only about 70 have been donated so far.

The meal is scheduled for Friday, April 15th from noon until 4 p.m.