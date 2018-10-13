Mission Night Market ends season, gives back to business and Rescue Mission Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Mission Night Market is wrapped up for the season in Boardman. The market brought together dozens of local businesses and shoppers once a month since June.

It not only supported businesses but the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley as well.

Business owner Christian Reinhart began the mission night market in the interest of building money and business here at home.

Starting with just 20 vendors early this summer, in just four months, its blown up. Hundreds of vendors applying each week - and while it's the end of the season for the night market, they'll most certainly be back for more.

It's the last Friday night of the season that you'll see red tents lined along 224 in Boardman.

"We're still gonna do holiday pop-ups but we'll gladly take a break for a month," Reinhart said.

Friday night's market was full of people, not just at the tents, but inside the restaurants and shops already at Huntington Place Plaza.

"At first everybody was worried that it would take away from their sales, but we've actually seen it increase both of our sales," Reinhart said.

With 3,000 people showing up to the first-night market, it was bigger than they'd imagine, doubling their average Friday night sales.

"We couldn't even handle the first one," Reinhart said.

And it goes beyond Friday nights.

"We have a lot of guests coming through tonight and then they'll see what we're all about tonight and come back throughout the month," said Matthew Campbell, owner of Branch Street Coffee.

Vendors aren't doing bad either.

"I have exploded my business, my Instagram, my likes and shares and orders its crazy," said Diana McDonald, owner of Diana M. It's Personal.

But it isn't all about buying and selling. The night market has raised thousands of dollars for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley through raffles and donations.

"It's really getting them exposed to the wealthier community, and reminding them there is still a homeless problem in Youngstown," Reinhart said.

"As soon as we heard that it was going to be for a good cause a charitable cause we were right on board," Campbell said.

With the success of this years market, next year they plan to expand into downtown Youngstown as well as four other communities in the area.

"If we keep our money local we are a powerhouse," Reinhart said.

On top of expanding the night market, they will have a night market school next year. It will help build the brands of entrepreneurs in the Valley and teach them how to generate business, all for free.