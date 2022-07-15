WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission has support for the 100,000 meals, Christmas toys and 15,000 bags of groceries it supplies the needy each year. Now, it is looking for support for another of its regular programs.

The mission is also listening to concerns about a possible purchase of a new building for it. It wants to buy a property on Moncrest Drive and use it to expand a program helping women and children who are homeless.

“We just want to continue to serve with our motto and our mission and that’s to make a difference, one life at a time,” said Dominic Mararri, director of public relations.

The home is zoned for a single family. The mission needs a variance to house up to 20 women and children. No teenagers. The women will be drug and alcohol tested, plus given a background check before being allowed in the program.

“What if it was your sister, what if it was your mother or aunt, your niece. What if it was your granddaughter, would you want to take the opportunity away from them to be in a program? Mararri asked.

The neighborhood association has met with the mission. Some residents expressed concern about security and training staff. The mission is concerned with somebody going door to door saying that they want to build low-income housing and say that’s not the case.

The property has three acres, and a pavilion, giving the children room to play. There will be a 10 p.m. curfew and no visitors are allowed. The mission wants to add value to the neighborhood.

This is a very strict program that we plan on running. The building already has surveillance cameras in place and I believe that the Warren Family Mission would be a good neighbor,” Mararri said.

The mission’s offer for the building is contingent on a zoning variance. If the mission would ever decide to sell property in the future, it would revert back to a single-family residence.

The city is considering the request.