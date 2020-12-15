Missing trap set up by Dog Warden found in Youngstown

The trap had been set up to catch a running dog

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing dog trap was found hidden in the same Youngstown neighborhood where it had been placed.

It was uncovered near where it had been set up by the dog warden.

That was on the east side near Gluck Street and Jacobs Drive. It was found down a path and hidden behind a dumpster.

The trap had been set up to catch a dog running scared. Now, the dog warden has it back.

“So those traps become a key element on making sure those dogs are caught and safety taken off the street, so they don’t get hit or attacked or get into trouble,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Diana Fry.

The trap is still in working condition.