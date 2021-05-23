Missing Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts truck returns home; reward being offered for information on theft

Christian Rinehart, owner of the restaurant, said the 1970 aqua blue Ford F100 Custom was found near the prison on Coitsville Hubbard Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The missing Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts truck has returned home.

He had previously announced a cash reward of $500 for information on the truck after it was last seen on Grandview Avenue in Struthers.

Now, he says he plans to increase that reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who took the truck. He said he hopes it deters future thefts of the type.

Information can be sent via email to info@suziesdogsdrafts.com or via a direct message on the business’ Facebook page.