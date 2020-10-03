Missing Ravenna teen found, wanted fugitive arrested in Pa.

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot and Sheriff David Doak announced that late Saturday afternoon, the missing Ravenna teen was found and the wanted fugitive was arrested.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office located 14-year-old Cara Stefan and arrested wanted fugitive Eduardo Guerrero, 21.

Cara was last seen Thursday at her family home in Ravenna.

Police believe she left her home with Guerrero sometime in the middle of the night.

Authorities believed Cara to be in danger if she was with Guerrero because he was on bond with Portage County for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools.

The NOVFTF, along with Hermitage and Sheango Police Departments safely located Cara and arrested Guerrero in the 3300 block of New Castle Rd. in West Middlesex.

Guerrero will be held in the Mercer County jail until he can be moved back to Portage County to face his pending case.

An investigation into whether Guerrero violated federal law will also be reviewed by authorities.

“The reason we created the Missing Child Unit in Northern Ohio after Operation Safety Net concluded, was to continue to bring our most at-risk missing children home safely. Our newly formed Missing Child Unit with investigate any violations of federal law by Guerrero,” Elliot said in a release.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip on their website. at the following webpage. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

