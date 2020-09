NCPD thanked all those who assisted in the search and shared the original post

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Police reported Sunday morning that the missing 16-year-old autistic and epileptic girl has been found and is safe.

According to police, she left UPMC Hospital Saturday afternoon and police had been unable to locate her.

