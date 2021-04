If you see her or have any information, call Liverpool Township police at 330-385-1630

LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a teen girl from Columbiana County who went missing Thursday.

Jordan McKinnon left East Liverpool High School and never came home.

She is described as having blonde, curly hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 90 pounds.

If you see her or have any information, call Liverpool Township police at 330-385-1630.