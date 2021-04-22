Missing Braceville Twp. teen found in Akron, police say

Owens’ guardians said they received a text message from the girl on Sunday saying she was in Akron

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found in Akron, according to police.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing juvenile alert for Eliana Zian Owens earlier this week, but according to Detective Sgt. Mike Yannucci, she has been located in Akron.

She was last seen Saturday, getting into a Buick with an older man from her home on Bailey Anderson Road in Braceville Township.

Owens’ guardians said they received a text message from the girl on Sunday saying she was in Akron.

At the time, police could not trace her phone, the report stated. There were concerns for her well-being or that human trafficking could be involved in the case.