A suspect arrested earlier in December is now charged with her murder

(WKBN) – The body of Austintown native Emily Montgomery has been found, according to her uncle.

Montgomery grew up in Austintown and was living in Apex, North Carolina.

The 26-year-old mother went missing the day before Thanksgiving.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo was arrested as a suspect earlier in December in connection with Montgomery’s disappearance. He is now charged with her murder.

Montgomery leaves behind a five-year-old son.