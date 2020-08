Daniel Morgan, 70, was last seen leaving his home on Indiana Avenue in McDonald

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has issued an alert for a missing adult.

Daniel Morgan, 70, was last seen leaving his home on Indiana Avenue in McDonald.

According to the alert, Morgan may be headed to Columbiana County and police are concerned for his safety.

His car is a red 2017 Ford Escape with the Ohio license plate FMZ4650.

Call 911 if you see Morgan or the car.

