Missing adult alert issued for elderly woman last seen in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an 82-year-old woman last seen in Youngstown.

The alert for Barbara Tschantz originated from the Louisville Police Department near Canton.

Tschantz was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday leaving a relative's house in Youngstown.

Tschantz is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and white oxford shoes.

Endangered Missing Adult poster

Police say a vehicle involved is a silver 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate number HOPE25.

Tschantz's family says she suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Report any sightings of Tschantz or the vehicle to 911 or 1-(866)-693-9171.