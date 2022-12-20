LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lordstown Village Police Department statewide for Althea Sanzenbacher.

Sanzenbacher is 95 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

On Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Sanzenbacher drove away from her home and has not returned. She suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The incident took place in Trumbull County on Eagle Creek Road in the city of Leavittsburg.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2016 Dodge Journey with Ohio plate number EEZ3512. The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.