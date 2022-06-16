BROOKFIELD, OH (WKBN) – A person found a 3-year-old girl who was missing in Brookfield Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers arrived to the 5000 block of Everett East Road. That’s when the search began.

According to dispatchers, it was a someone driving by that found the child wandering in the street. They took the child to the house after seeing the police lights. That is when the child was reunited with the family.

Dispatch said child services was contacted but were unsure what the next steps will be.