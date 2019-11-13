Miss Ohio USA reflects on moment she was crowned

She said she was proud to represent Campbell to show others from the area that hard work pays off

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell resident Sthephanie Miranda just achieved one of her greatest goals. She will compete for Miss USA.

On Saturday, she received the title of Miss Ohio USA.

“I was excited, I was shocked, I don’t even think there’s an exact word that says how I felt overall,” she said.

Her journey started when she was a young girl and would watch pageants with her family. Then she competed in her first pageant at 14 in the National American Miss Organization. When she turned 18, she competed in Miss Ohio Latina and won.

“Something that really just got to me was how confident the girls were on stage. The ability to just be you and just show who you really are, I think that’s what got my attention the most,” she said.

Since then, she has competed in several competitions, taking home many titles.

“Different organizations, but they all taught me to just be me,” she said.

She said she was proud to represent Campbell to show others from the area that hard work pays off. In fact, this wasn’t her first time competing for the title of Miss Ohio USA.

“I didn’t just wake up and become Miss Ohio USA 2020. I’ve been twice in the top 15, I was once runner up, I even fell on stage when I placed top 15, and then I won. You know, so it’s not that it’s easy and it’s not that it’s impossible. You just have to really work hard,” she said.

She said the smaller competitions gave her the experience and confidence she needed to be crowned Miss Ohio USA.

The competition lasted overall for two days. She said part of the competition consisted of personal interviews with the judges and rehearsals.

She said although she has competed in the past, this year was special for her. The final show fell on Saturday, her birthday. She said after she was crowned, the girls on stage then sang her happy birthday, which touched her heart.

She also said she had been considering this may have been her last year competing, so win or lose she just wanted to take in the whole experience.

But, she won.

In the spring, she will go on to compete for the title of Miss USA. Until then, she wants to become more involved in the community and giving back.

“I want to get involved with the community, not only here but in other cities around Ohio. I want to use my platform, which is Alzheimer’s. I really want to get involved with absolutely anything I possibly can when it comes to my Alzheimer’s awareness,” she said.

The date and location of the Miss USA pageant have not been announced yet. It should take place around spring 2020.