No bypass surgery was needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easy Street co-founder Todd Hancock’s health is improving.

He missed this weekend’s Miracle on Easy Street because of heart problems.

Tests showed Hancock had 90% blockage in some arteries.

Someone close to Hancock said he had surgery Wednesday and the doctor called it “a great success.”

He is awake and doing well.

Six stents were part of the surgery but no bypass was needed.

There’s even a chance he could come home Thursday.