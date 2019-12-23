‘Minutes to get out’: Firefighters deliver smoke alarms to Liberty mobile homes

"These are, basically, large tin cans that heat up very quickly," the fire captain said. "The sooner they get out, the better."

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A week after a deadly trailer fire in Vienna Township, firefighters in Trumbull County are doing their part to make sure the people who live in their mobile home communities are safe.

We tagged along as Liberty Township firefighters delivered brand new, free smoke detectors — batteries included.

“We want to make sure everyone’s got one that is safe,” firefighter Jeff Morgan said.

“Ours didn’t work so for them to do that for us is just really nice,” Zeddy Monnette said.

Thanks to Walmart and township trustees, the firefighters gave away 200 smoke detectors. They even left one on the door for people who didn’t answer.

“We want them to be able to get out alive,” Capt. Cathy Macchione said.

Every second matters.

“They have literally minutes to get out,” Macchione said. “These are, basically, large tin cans that heat up very quickly and smoke spreads very quickly due to the size and the sooner they get out, the better.”

“I really appreciate it,” Monnette said. “Especially them going house-to-house, making sure everyone is safe and no one gets hurt because fires can be scary and come out of nowhere.”

Vienna firefighters passed out smoke detectors to some of their residents Saturday. A young boy who wanted to help keep people safe donated them.