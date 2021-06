CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A minivan and motorcycle collided Thursday morning in Champion Township.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at Champion and North Park avenues.

A motorcycle is lying in the middle of the road and the van appears to have heavy front-end damage.

Local police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

We are working to get more information. Check back here for updates.