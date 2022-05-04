LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Money is a little tight right now and we’re all feeling the pinch at the pump and the grocery store. However, there are people out there trying to help out.

One home in Lisbon at the corner of East Chestnut and Vine streets has a three-shelf stand with food on it.

Atop the stand is a sign that says “food should be free.” In the driveway is a sign that says “you deserve to eat today.”

No one was home when we went Wednesday morning. However, someone drove by and said they saw them putting it up on Tuesday.