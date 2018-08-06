Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Casinos continues to fight for their share of the marketplace.

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Casinos continues to fight for their share of the marketplace.

BEAVER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Mount Airy Casino and Resort is building its mini-casino in Beaver County, passing up a spot in the Lawrence County area.

The company announced Monday that it will build Mount Airy Pittsburgh off of Interstate 376, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

When the license was awarded, Mount Airy picked a spot just east of New Castle. Although Lawrence County was hopeful that the casino would be built here, Mount Airy could choose a spot within 15 miles, going with a site in Beaver County.

Groundbreaking should happen by the end of the year, and the casino will be done in late 2019.

There will be 750 slot machines and 30 table games at the new casino.

Mount Airy placed the winning auction bid for a casino license in February.