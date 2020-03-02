Mini bridge-building competition gives high schoolers hands-on engineering experience

Two teams tied for the win this year after both of their bridges held 191 pounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was a day of building for some local high school students at Youngstown State University.

This year, 28 teams from 16 high schools participated in the 13th annual Mahoning Valley Miniature Bridge Building Competition.

The team whose bridge holds the most weight wins.

The engineer’s offices in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties sponsored the event.

“It introduces these kids to one aspect of civil engineering, and takes them away from the textbook and gives them a little practical experience,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti. “It makes it fun.”

Two teams from Lowellville tied for the win this year. Both bridges held 191 pounds.