MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Veterinary Centre is hosting an open house later this month to show off its newly renovated space.

Work on the facility on State Route 46 in Mineral Ridge was just recently completed.

Dr. Aaron Tangeman says construction began back in November 2021 after purchasing Ridge Creek Plaza.

The center now has 4,400 square feet of space and a staff of 25. There are two surgery rooms, two dental suites and expanded treatment and hospital areas.

Dr. Tangeman says it was a $3.2 million investment.

“I’ve been very blessed and supported by our clients and we are very, very appreciative to the area vet owners for all their support,” Dr. Tangeman said.

Clients will be able to walk through the newly renovated space during an open house on Saturday, August 26 from noon to 4 p.m.