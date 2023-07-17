MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Lane LifeTRANS ambulance will soon be heading to Central America to be used at a hospital that is currently without one.

Lane LifeTRANS President and CEO Joseph Lane handed the keys over to Mission of Love founder Kathleen Price Monday. The company donated the 2008 Ford Medic Type 3 ambulance to the organization.

Price said the ambulance will be going to St. Francis of Assisi Hospital in Tecpan, Guatemala.

It will be the hospital’s first ambulance.

“We’re going to service a hospital that we completely furnished for over a million Mayan Indians, so this is going to be a godsend for these folks,” said Price.

The ambulance will be flown to Guatemala on a C-5 aircraft through the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program in October.