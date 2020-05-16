Mineral Ridge High School holds drive-in graduation

Mineral Ridge High School is rolling with the punches and decided to hold a drive-in graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 Saturday

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Graduations are looking a little different this year. Some are virtual and some are still in person, but they’re not what you typically think of when you hear the words “graduation ceremony.”

Each car was spaced six feet apart. When it came time for the graduates to walk across the stage, they would drive up, get out of the car, take a picture and then get back into their car and returned to their space.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to still have a ceremony and be with everybody even though it’s not what we expected it to be,” said Elizabeth Panic at the event.

Superintendent Damon Dohar said that he is proud of the Class of 2020 and is glad they could get together while still practicing social distancing.