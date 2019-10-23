Milton Twp. officer treated for possible drug exposure during traffic stop

A Milton Township police officer was treated at a local hospital after she was exposed to suspected drugs

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Milton Township police officer was treated at a local hospital after she was exposed to suspected drugs.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue, near Grandview Avenue.

Police say the officer was exposed to a powdery substance and had to be taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

Jayme Valentine, 40, and Annie Smoot, 30 were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, inducing panic, and drug possession.

Smoot faces and an additional charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in district court in Austintown on Wednesday.