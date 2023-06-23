MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Just released court documents give new information on a local official being placed on administrative leave.

According to a Milton Township trustee meeting document, Fire Chief Harold Maynard was put on administrative leave on Friday, June 2. A special meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. that day to discuss Maynard’s employment.

The documents say Maynard was placed on leave to “allow the investigation of multiple allegations in violation of township policy.”

Captain Ken Oles was immediately promoted to interim fire chief after the decision.

The three trustees present all agreed to the employment decisions for Maynard.