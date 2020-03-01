Milton roads to close starting next week

MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two road closures in Milton starting next week.

According to the Mahoning Co. Engineer’s Office, North Newton Falls Road will be closed between Gladstone Road and County Line Road.

This closure will take place on Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4.

The closure will be for necessary culvert replacement and overnight closure is possible.

Necessary detour routes include Gladstone east to North Duck Creek Road and north on North Duck Creek to County Line Road.

The second closure is on North Duck Creek Road, between Gladstone Road and County Line Road.

This closure will begin Wednesday, March 5 through Thursday, March 6.

Necessary detour routes include Gladstone Newton Falls Road to County Line Road.