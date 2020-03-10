Millennials team up to create theater company, tackling 5 musicals in 1 year

This weekend, the Millennial Theatre Company will perform the first of five shows for the year at the Robins Theatre

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The opening of Warren’s Robins Theatre has created an opportunity for the area’s newest theater group to find a home.

The Millennial Theatre Company was formed in 2016.

This weekend, members will perform the first of five shows for the year at the Robins.

The cast of Shrek the Musical rehearsed Monday evening on the Robins’ stage for the first time.

“It’s a dream come true. I saw the movie when it came out in 2001 in the theaters and I’ve known the musical for years. Getting the opportunity to play Shrek here at the Robins is amazing,” said Joshua Fleming, who stars in Shrek the Musical.

“I was the president of the drama club all throughout high school,” said Joe Asente, president of the Millennial Theatre Company.

After graduating from Girard High School, Asente started the Millennial Theatre Company, where everyone involved is from the millennial generation. Asente is 24 years old.

“So in 2016, a group of millennials decided that our interests and values weren’t really represented in the theater community. We didn’t really have an outlet to go and express ourselves the way we wanted to. There was kind of a resistance to that changing of the guard. So we decided we were going to create our own organization,” Asente said.

In 2018 and 2019, the Millennial Theatre did two shows in Youngstown with Sunrise Entertainment.

“Then, of course, as we were doing the Robins Theatre, we started to put the idea of making this their permanent home,” said Ken Haidaris, president of Sunrise Entertainment.

With Sunrise Entertainment now handling the shows at the Robins, and with the Robins needing shows, involving the Millennial Theatre was a logical move.

“It worked out for both of us. They needed programming and we needed a home, so it’s really a great venture for both of us,” Asente said.

“One of my dream roles, yeah, I’m so excited,” said Natalie Valley, who plays Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

Both Valley and Fleming are 2011 graduates of Canfield High School.

“This is actually the first time I’ve stood in the Robins. Seeing it renovated, it’s absolutely stunning and beautiful,” Valley said.

Doing five shows in one year is not very common. After Shrek the Musical, the Millennial Theatre will perform Heathers the Musical in May, Be More Chill in August, The Rocky Horror Show around Halloween and Hairspray in December.

“Most community theaters only produce two or three musicals a year and supplement in some smaller shows. We really wanted to go all out for our fifth year,” Asente said.

While Asente won’t commit to anything after this year, Haidaris has a different opinion.

“I think they have a home here for, I think, a long time to come. I really do,” Haidaris said.

No one in the Millennial Theatre Company is getting paid. The Robins is a community theater and any money made will go back into the company for the future shows.

The rights alone to Shrek the Musical cost $8,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Millennial Theatre Company’s website.