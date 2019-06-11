Mill Creek undergoes upgrades to campground

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Campers can enjoy a full season at the Mill Creek Recreational Area at Berlin Lake for the first time in several years.

The campground has undergone more than $1 million in upgrades over the past two years.

The most expensive improvement are to the park’s septic tanks. Bath houses also got an upgrade, along with day-use areas.

All of the day-use areas and boat ramps are now free to use.

It’s an effort to get more people to visit the park.

“We welcome everybody to come out to Berlin Lake, enjoy the camping, the fishing, the hiking, sightseeing, birdwatching, whatever they like doing when it comes to the outdoors,” said Berlin Lake resource manager Chuck Opet.

The campground is now cashless, which means all reservations are now handled online or over the phone.