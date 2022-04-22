YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trail in the Mill Creek MetroParks system is getting an upgrade.

A $175,000 gift from the John and Joanne Beeghly Family will help pay to refurbish the primitive trail system surrounding Lake Newport.

The funding is part of a $250,000 capital improvement project for the trail known as the Newport Loop.

New drainage, surface improvements and wall erosion control are all part of the work that will be done. Retaining walls, borders and stone steps will also be addressed.

The Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation launched a $20 million campaign to improve the park system and pay for its long-term care and preservation.