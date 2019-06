YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Thursday, several parking lots in Mill Creek Park will be closed for a few days.

The park will be putting down pavement markings.

Lots scheduled to close:

– Slippery Rock Pavilion

– Wick Recreation area

– Yellow Creek Park in Struthers

– Kirkmere Spur

Even though the lots are closed, the facilities will still be open.