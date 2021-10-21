Mill Creek Park roads closed this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular
traffic, as well as cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday, October 24.
This will be in effect from approximately 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
This is due to the upcoming Youngstown Marathon.
The road closures include:
- Lily Pond Drive (South of Lily Pond Parking Lot)
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Price Road
- Slippery Rock Bridge
- Robinson Hill Drive
- East Cohasset Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- High Drive
- Valley Drive
- East Park Drive
- Old Mill Drive
- East Newport Drive
- Kreider’s Entrance
- West Newport Drive
- East Golf Drive & parking areas
- Bear’s Den Drive
- Price Road and Lower Gate of Fellows Riverside Gardens