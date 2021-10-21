Mill Creek Park roads closed this weekend

by: Michael Reiner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular
traffic, as well as cyclists and pedestrians on Sunday, October 24.

This will be in effect from approximately 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is due to the upcoming Youngstown Marathon.

The road closures include:

  • Lily Pond Drive (South of Lily Pond Parking Lot)
  • West Drive
  • West Glacier Drive
  • Price Road
  • Slippery Rock Bridge
  • Robinson Hill Drive
  • East Cohasset Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • High Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Old Mill Drive
  • East Newport Drive
  • Kreider’s Entrance
  • West Newport Drive
  • East Golf Drive & parking areas
  • Bear’s Den Drive
  • Price Road and Lower Gate of Fellows Riverside Gardens

