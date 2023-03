YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek Park will be reopening two roads now that the spring season has started.

The two following roads were closed during winter and will be reopening on Friday, March 31:

• Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive

• Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.