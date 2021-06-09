Mill Creek Park is the perfect spot no matter how ready you are for crowds again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is the place to be, no matter how anxious you are about seeing people — whether you can’t wait to be in crowds again or still want to stay far away.

As everything begins to reopen, some might be having anxiety about doing things with a lot of people around. That’s why going back to nature might be a great solution.

Mill Creek MetroParks has so many fun activities you can do with smaller groups or your loved ones. You can bike, play disc golf, paddle boat, or walk or hike on the trails, which there are over 45 miles of.

Park officials said people were so happy to have the park during COVID, that it’s become a great escape for many even as things have been opening up again.

“The park is just a great place to come because it is outdoors, you’re able to social distance and it’s just a safe environment, and you can kind of gauge how far or how close you want to be to somebody else,” said Jaime Yohman, community engagement director.

If you are ready to do things with other people again, the park has a lot for you to do, too.

You can head over to Live at the Morley, where there will be concerts. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and you can keep as much distance from others as you want.

Mill Creek’s Garden Cafe is open again and Lake Glacier is also a great spot.

“So we are just absolutely thrilled that things are getting back to normal,” Yohman said. “We’re seeing a lot of people out. We saw a lot of people out during the pandemic but even so, now people are just ready to enjoy a little bit of normalcy and to be out and about and enjoy each other’s company.”

If you want to learn more about any of Mill Creek Park’s programs, you can visit its website.