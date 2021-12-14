BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley golfers know the history of Mill Creek Park Golf Course. Golfers around the country are aware that it was designed by premier golf architect Donald Ross.

It was his only 36-hole layout in the United States.

The Donald Ross Society presented a $15,000 check to the golf course for the second consecutive year to support continuing course improvements.

It was their fourth donation in recent years, totaling about $50,000.

The group believes in how Mill Creek Park is saving what Ross built.

“They preserve that Ross legacy, but they’re also so hands-on friendly to promote the game of golf. And they do it on much less than most others have, so they’ve got a commitment to excellence,” said Mark Larson,

The two courses at Mill Creek Park get 87,000 rounds of golf played each year. No other course has gotten more checks or as much money from the Donald Ross Society.