Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Mill Creek Park encouraging golfers to book tee-time online

Local News

It was a busy weekend for the Boardman course, but there are some limits on the number of people

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a busy weekend at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman.

On Friday, Mill Creek announced a limit on the number of people in certain areas at once. Only seven people are allowed in the pro shop at once.

Management is urging people to show up no earlier than 10 minutes before tee-time.

They also recommend setting appointments on your phone.

“Whatever tee-time you want, you can book an extended period of time, a week or two out, and book your tee-time,” said Brian Tolnar, PGA golf director at Mill Creek Park. “So it’ll be a little more convenient. So we’ve been really pushing people to do the online to make it easier and help our staff out.”

Tolnar said staff members are required to wear masks. Employees will also get temperature checks before each shift.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com