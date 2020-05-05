Mill Creek Park cancels upcoming summer concerts, movie nights

Mill Creek plans to bring these events back next summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with Mill Creek MetroParks announced Tuesday that they are canceling their upcoming summer concerts and movie nights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park officials canceled all performances for Live at the Morley, which were originally scheduled for June 10, July 8 and August 12.

Mill Creek’s newly-planned Movie in the Park events were canceled. Those were supposed to be held at the Wick Recreation Area on June 24, July 22 and August 26.

The Yellow Creek Concert series was also canceled, which was supposed to be held at Yellow Creek Park in Struthers on June 11, July 9 and August 13.

The cancellations were made in order to keep visitors, staff and vendors safe while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

They plan to bring these events back next summer.