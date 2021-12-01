Mill Creek MetroParks Winter road closures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Effective Friday, December 3, the following roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicle traffic for the winter:

High Drive, between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive

Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

The roads are still available for recreational use such as hiking, cross country skiing and sledding.

The road closures are a cost-saving measure that will save the park system money on snow/ice removal and will also ease environmental impacts from deicing salt.

All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.