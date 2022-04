BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mill Creek Metroparks is using fire in Boardman Thursday, on purpose.

They’re doing it to make the park healthier.

WKBN was there live at the corner of Tippecanoe Road and Western Reserve Road. The area is known as “Collier Preserve.”

The controlled burn on Thursday was over 45 acres. It’s mostly a native grass prairie.

The fire will help get rid of any unwanted invasive bugs, plus help reduce thatch build-up.

It also gets rid of woody growth.