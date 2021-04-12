Mill Creek MetroParks sets timetable for reopening of facilities

It will be a phased in reopening with everything open by May 7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was quiet Monday night outside the Davis Center at Mill Creek MetroParks. The displays in the gift shop are still covered with sheets. But come May 7, the Davis Center, along with Lanterman’s Mill and Pioneer Pavilion, will be open again for visitors.

The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners Monday voted unanimously to reopen all facilities that have been closed because of COVID-19.

“All users will be required to follow the current orders of the governor,” said Executive Director Aaron Young.

Young said all rental agreements will include language stating that renters would be responsible for meeting any COVID requirements.

“I don’t want to become the mask police and the six-foot apart police. I already went through that,” Young said.

The boat docks at Lakes Newport and Glacier are permitted to reopen Tuesday, but they won’t be ready yet.

On May 1, the Slippery Rock Pavilion and the park’s other open-air shelters will be allowed to reopen.

As far as the concerts and Morely Pavilion, it was not mentioned specifically if they would or would not return, Young seemed more concerned about indoor events than those outdoors.

“I think it’s incumbent upon the person having the event to identify what their comfort level is before they solicit patrons or visitors for that event,” Young said.

As far as reopening the outdoor cafe at the Davis Center, which was being operated by Kravitz Deli, Young says that will likely happen eventually.

Here is a breakdown of the re-opening timeline: