Mill Creek MetroParks sets road closures for Peace Race this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Peace Race in Youngstown will be in person this year and that means Mill Creek MetroParks is making accommodations for runners.

The following roads inside the park will be closed Sunday, Oct. 17 from 7 a.m. until noon:

• High Drive

• Chestnut Hill Drive

• East Park Drive

• Valley Drive

• West Cohasset Drive

• Bears Den Drive

• West Drive

• West Glacier Drive

• Price Road

• Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

The Peace Race includes a 400-Meter Kids Fun Run (Ages 10 & Under), 2-Mile Run/Walk and 10K Run. A virtual option is also available for participants not comfortable racing in person.

Additional race information can be found at https://www.ytownpeacerace.org.