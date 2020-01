The committees will advise the board of commissioners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is looking for volunteers to work on its newly-formed Citizens Advisory Committees.

The committees will advise the board of commissioners.

Mahoning County residents with varied interests in natural resources, recreation, education and finance are urged to apply.

For more information or to apply, go to millcreekmetroparks.org.

The application deadline is by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.