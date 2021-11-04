Road closures planned at Mill Creek MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several roads throughout Mill Creek Park will be closed to all traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 7.

The roads will be closed for the Youngstown Road Runners Club Distance Classic Half Marathon and 5 Mile Run.

The roads closing include:

  • Price Road
  • Calvary Run Drive
  • West Glacier Drive
  • West Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • High Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • East Cohasset Drive
  • Robinson Hill Drive
  • Slippery Rock Bridge

