Road closures planned at Mill Creek MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several roads throughout Mill Creek Park will be closed to all traffic from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, November 7.
The roads will be closed for the Youngstown Road Runners Club Distance Classic Half Marathon and 5 Mile Run.
The roads closing include:
- Price Road
- Calvary Run Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- West Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- High Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- East Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- East Cohasset Drive
- Robinson Hill Drive
- Slippery Rock Bridge