Mill Creek MetroParks reopen roads closed during winter season

Roads closed during the winter are now open

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks announced that roads that were closed during the winter season will reopen May 1.

The following roads are reopening:

High Drive, between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive

Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

Park officials remind drivers to always drive on park roads with caution as the roads are shared with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are also asked to do their part and be cautious as well and watch for vehicular traffic.

For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, visit their website.