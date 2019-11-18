Mill Creek MetroParks police find over $31,000 cash after car chase

Mill Creek Park police officers chased the man, who they said was very drunk, after he ran a stop sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks police found over $31,000 cash in a car they were chasing early Sunday morning for running a stop sign.

Elmer Jones, 30, who didn’t have a listed address, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer after the chase, which started about 12:50 a.m.

Reports said an officer on patrol around the Ford Nature Center saw the car Jones was driving run a stop sign at Robinson Hill Drive and Old Furnace Road.

When he tried to pull the car over, Jones didn’t stop, police said.

The officer chased him through the park at a high rate of speed — up to 70 miles per hour as they hit McCollum Road, reports said.

Reports said Jones continued to Bears Den Road and then Wilshire Drive, where he slowly came to a stop.

Jones was told to get out of the car, but reports said he told the officer he could not get out.

When the officer came up to the car, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol, police said.

Jones and two other people in the car were handcuffed, reports said.

Jones was told to sit on the curb. Instead, he laid on the ground and was unresponsive, officers said.

Paramedics were called, but they said Jones was drunk and did not swallow any drugs.

Inside the car, officers found two bags of marijuana and $31,270 in a backpack and suitcase.

The two passengers were released without any charges filed.

Jones was taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Canfield to take a breathalyzer test, but reports said he was so drunk, he couldn’t blow into the machine properly.