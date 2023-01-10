(WKBN) – Monday night, the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners approved $3 million to be spent on 17 capital improvement projects.

Roads will be paved, trails — both hike and bike — will be improved and more signage will be put up. But two of the most popular projects involve the golf course and restrooms.

A new indoor practice facility will be built this year at the Mill Creek Golf Course.

“It’s been on the books for a while and we’re excited that it’s going to start construction and be available in 2023,” said Justin Rogers, director of planning and operations at Mill Creek MetroParks.

The practice facility will go on the second floor of the clubhouse, which is almost 100 years old. It previously housed a locker room and a restroom.

“Where we’re installing three golf simulators, an indoor artificial putting green and then we’ll have a club fitting area, restrooms, office space, etc.,” Rogers said.

The golf practice facility will cost $650,000 and should be done this summer.

Also coming is an on-course restroom on the back nine of the South, where holes 12, 13, 16 and 17 come together.

Other restrooms are being replaced, like the sheds near the Newport Wetlands parking lot which date to the 1920s and the restroom at the south end of the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail off of Route 224. They’ll be replaced by double-unit concrete construction buildings that cost $75,000 each.

“It’s one of our No. 1 requests. Obviously, a lot of our infrastructure is old and antiquated. So we’ve started a program to replace some of those at those locations where we have heavy usage. We’re trying to identify new areas that may require or would warrant additional restrooms,” Rogers said.

The south parking lot at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail will also be expanded from 22 to 53 spaces.

Other capital improvement projects this year are: