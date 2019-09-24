Mill Creek MetroParks hosts first Bigfoot weekend family event

Mill Creek MetroParks is hosting its first Bigfoot weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is hosting its first Bigfoot weekend.

Local Bigfoot investigator and educator Amy Bue will share her knowledge on how to conduct an investigation and how to collect evidence.

Bue will also share her own experience of what she says is a Bigfoot sighting.

The family-fun events include:

Night investigation – Fri. Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. (For teens and adults; includes s’mores around the campfire)

Kid-friendly stations – Sat. Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. (includes their own investigation and campfire)

“Bigfoot: Fact or Fiction?” presentation – Sun. Oct. 6 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (Bue will share her own sighting that she says took place in Mahoning County)

Space is limited for the event. Call Fellows Riverside Gardens at (330) 740-7116 for more information on fees and registration or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.