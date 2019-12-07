Mill Creek MetroParks announces winter road closures

According to the park, the closures save costs of snow and ice removal and reduce the negative environmental impacts from deicing salt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Effective Friday, several roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic for the winter.

High Drive, between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive; Chestnut Hill Drive, between Canfield Road and High Drive and Calvary Run Drive, between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue will be closed.

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross country skiing and sledding.

Aside from recreational opportunities, benefits of winter road closures include cost savings associated with snow and ice removal as well as a reduction of negative environmental impacts from deicing salt, according to the park.

All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.