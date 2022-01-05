YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks announced the launch of its first co-ed youth NFL flag football league this spring at Wick Recreation Area.

The league is powered by NFL Flag, and participants will wear Mill Creek MetroParks and NFL team-branded jerseys with additional NFL Flag support resources available to coaches and participants.

“Backed by the NFL and our league experienced staff, we’re proud to offer a flag football experience that features family-friendly, alcohol-free tailgating, cheerleaders and some fun, fast-paced football action,” said Chris Bundy, recreation manager.

Games will be played on Saturdays at Wick Recreation Area in Youngstown, beginning May 14 through June 18.

Registration is now open to 4U, 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U players with skill evaluations to take place on April 11 or April 12. The evaluations will be followed by a coaches’ draft for team selections.

Every player will receive a jersey, flags with a belt, socks, shorts, drawstring bag, water bottle, optional shoe fittings and team picture opportunities.

There is a registration fee for both Mahoning County residents and non-residents. For more information, visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org or call 330-740-7114.