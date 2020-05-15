Mill Creek MetroParks announces hour reductions, layoffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks began issuing notices of hour reductions and layoffs to affected non-union support staff on Friday.

A total of 16 positions will be affected.

“As we work diligently to serve the community as a much needed, natural respite during these challenging times, it has become clear that even the MetroParks is not immune to both the operational and financial impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, as a result of the negative impacts that this pandemic has had on our critically supporting revenue sources, we can no longer avoid implementing hour reductions and lay-offs of some of our dedicated employees,” said Executive Director Aaron Young.

Various Mill Creek MetroParks remain open an available for use. A complete list of closures can be found here.

Visitors at any of the MetroParks locations should continue to follow all guidelines from the state and local health officials. This means staying home when sick, maintaining social distance of six feet from others, washing hands often and not congregating in large groups.